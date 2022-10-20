Whitefield Firefighters Practice Sawing Metal, Climbing Ladders During Public Training Exercise October 20, 2022 at 3:23 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJohnston Confirmed as Jefferson Fire Department ChiefSmells Like Success, Popular Jefferson Fire Department Barbecue ReturnsDriver Safe After Dump Truck FireSomerville Residents Approves $300,000 Line of CreditWhitefield Public Hearing to Discusses Solar Amendment to Building Ordinance Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!