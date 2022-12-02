Whitefield Holds Public Information Hearing on Gravel Roads Policy December 2, 2022 at 9:55 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna to Form Plowing CommitteeAlna Selectmen Hear from Plowing ContractorWhitefield Residents Express Concern About Road ConditionsAlna Requesting Proposals for Winter Plowing ServicesWhitefield Discusses Changes in Waste Management, Road Salt, Annual Town Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!