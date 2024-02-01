Whitefield Library Launches Monthly Art Shows February 1, 2024 at 9:41 am Sarah MastersYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFishin’ for Fashion Wows Crowd at New East Boothbay Venue‘Vintage Accents’ Online Auction Through July 10Original Wall Art Builds Walls for Families in NeedRiver Arts Hosts ‘Faces and Figures’ Opening ReceptionWhitefield Selectmen OK Short-Term Fix for Station Roof Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!