Whitefield Moves Forward with Transmission Line Appeal September 17, 2021 at 12:21 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsDamariscotta Selectmen Accept Advisory Committee’s RecommendationsWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardAlna Can Do Much BetterAlna Selectmen Vote 3-0 to Retract Support for CMP Project Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!