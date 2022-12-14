Whitefield Select Board Reinstates Stipend for EMS Chief December 14, 2022 at 4:42 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentWhitefield Fire Chief Retiring, Selectmen to Hold Special Town MeetingWhitefield Considers Loss of EMS DepartmentWhitefield Selectmen Discuss EMT ShortageWhitefield Administrative Assistant Resigns Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!