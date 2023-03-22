Wiscasset American Legion Auxiliary Host St. Patrick’s Day Dinner March 22, 2023 at 4:39 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesKnights of Columbus Benefit DinnerSt. Pat’s Dinner in WiscassetCorned Beef and Cabbage BenefitWiscasset Senior CenterWiscasset Senior Center Updates Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!