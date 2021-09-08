Wiscasset American Legion to Host Barbecue Sept. 11 September 8, 2021 at 4:01 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Legion and Auxiliary Host Special GuestsWiscasset American Legion Auxiliary Celebrates Valentine’s DayWiscasset Legion Holds Open HouseLegion’s Flag Project Receives First DonationWiscasset Legion Post Installs Officers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!