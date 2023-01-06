Wiscasset Awarded $1.3 Million for Old Ferry Road Stream Project January 6, 2023 at 3:02 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Person to Represent MeWiscasset Planning Board Approves Clark’s Point AmendmentSen. King Talks Broadband, Flood Protection in County VisitSenate Enacts Bill to Bring Broadband to Rural CommunitiesSenate Supports Bill to Bring Broadband to Rural Communities Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!