Wiscasset Coaches Relieved of Duty After Post-Game Altercation February 2, 2023 at 8:42 am Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPolice Staffing Issues May Compromise Public SafetyGrand Jury Indicts Two Individuals For AssaultsToys for Tots to Host Damariscotta Toy Drive this WeekendSanta Claus Gets Some Help From Wiscasset Police DepartmentWaldoboro Man Faces a Dozen Charges in Tire-Slashing Case Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!