Wiscasset Holds Traditional Memorial Day Service June 3, 2021 at 1:46 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVeterans Day Ceremony Goes On in WiscassetWiscasset Memorial Service Honors Troops Who Never Got Out of UniformWiscasset American Legion Hosts Veterans Day CeremonyMemorial Day Service Goes On in WiscassetWiscasset Pays Tribute to Fallen on Memorial Day Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!