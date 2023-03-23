Wiscasset Names Community Center Gym After Longtime Employee March 23, 2023 at 9:11 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentWiscasset Board Approves New Communications PlanSpecial Town Meeting to Address Wiscasset Budget Overdrafts ScheduledWiscasset EMS Looks for Help Replacing AEDsBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice Concerns Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!