Wiscasset Planning Board Accepts CMP Application as Complete July 1, 2021 at 12:43 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesChewonki Presents Multiple-Year Expansion PlanWiscasset Planning Board Approves Brewery BuildingWestport Island Board of Appeals Sides with LandownerDamariscotta Planning Board Grants Final Approval for Work on Teel LotWiscasset Marketplace Cafe Not Moving Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!