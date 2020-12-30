Wiscasset Planning Board Approves Clark’s Point Amendment December 30, 2020 at 9:35 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsDamariscotta Researching ‘Alternative’ to Police DepartmentDamariscotta Researching ‘Alternative’ To Police DepartmentWiscasset Selectmen Review Generator BidsDamariscotta Planning Board Advances Marijuana Applications Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!