Wiscasset Raises Sewer Rates, Appoints Temp Code Enforcement Officer August 3, 2023 at 1:00 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPicnic on the Common Concludes 150 Days of Bell-Ringing in WiscassetDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentWiscasset Elects Heller, JonesAnimal Blessing to be Held on Wiscasset Town CommonWiscasset’s New Code Enforcement Officer on the Job Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!