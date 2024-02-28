Wiscasset Reviews Special Town Meeting Warrant During Public Hearing February 28, 2024 at 4:51 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Calls Special Town Meeting for March 5Local Planners Concerned About LD 2003Alna Planning Board Holding Public Workshop for Proposed Ordinance ChangesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsWiscasset Select Board Discuss Potential Ordinance Changes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!