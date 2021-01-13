Wiscasset School Committee Agrees to Meet with Selectmen January 13, 2021 at 8:49 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset School Committee Approves 2020-2021 BudgetWiscasset School Department Budget Down 3.93%Auditor for Wiscasset Schools Raises Issue of $1.1 Million in Town CoffersDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentBremen to Hold Special Town Meeting June 7 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!