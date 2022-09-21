Wiscasset School Committee to Decide on School Safety Plan September 21, 2022 at 10:52 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Sign to Track Speeding in BremenNew Patrol Commander A 25-Year Veteran of Sheriff’s OfficeGSB School Committee to Consider School Resource OfficerFatal Accident in BristolNews Update – Investigation Continues In Collision That Claimed Two Lives Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!