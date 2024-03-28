Wiscasset Select Board Considers Ordinance Amendments March 28, 2024 at 1:14 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Airport Solar Project Land Lease Approved in Split VoteWiscasset Selectmen Suspend Bid Process for Six MonthsWiscasset Presents Funds to Help Stroke VictimWiscasset Airport Solar Project Land Lease Approved in Split VoteFAA to Pay for Runway Work at Wiscasset Airport Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!