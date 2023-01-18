Wiscasset Select Board Votes to Support Broadband Grant Application January 18, 2023 at 10:49 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommissioners Sign 2022 Tax CommitmentWiscasset Awarded $1.3 Million for Old Ferry Road Stream ProjectWiscasset Hears Broadband GoalsWiscasset Mil Rate Decreases Nearly Two PercentWiscasset Input Needed for Future Broadband Improvements Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!