Wiscasset Selectmen Schedule Special Town Meeting for Aug. 31 August 6, 2021 at 3:25 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Selectmen Learn About RSU 12 Solar ProjectWiscasset Residents Question Selectmen about Proposal to Repeal Preservation RulesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentWiscasset Selectmen Approve New Winter Parking BanWiscasset Adopts Shoreland Ordinance Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!