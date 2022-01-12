Wiscasset Survey Supports Marijuana Ordinance January 12, 2022 at 1:25 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Ordinance Review Committee Continues WorkWiscasset Committee Discusses Sidewalk Policy, Marijuana OrdinanceWiscasset Ordinance Review, Comprehensive Plan Committees to Survey ResidentsWiscasset Planning Board Hears Proposal for Wedding VenueWiscasset Planning Board Approves Antique Shop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!