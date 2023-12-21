Wiscasset to Convene Economic Development Committee December 21, 2023 at 12:55 pm Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentWaldoboro Considers Regulating Nonpermanent ResidencesJefferson Planning Board to Draft Solar Farm OrdinanceJefferson Sets Annual Town Meeting Date, Addresses Road Complaint Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!