Wiscasset to Pursue Net Energy Billing Agreement January 4, 2022 at 9:57 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEnergy MattersSolar Developer Proposes Marketing Deal with WaldoboroCommunity Solar or Subscriptions?Upcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in MaineEnergy Matters Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!