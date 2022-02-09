Wiscasset’s Atlantic Motorcar Features Maine Artists February 9, 2022 at 10:34 am Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Stories’ Opening at Stable GalleryAtlantic Motorcar Calling for ArtistsRiver Arts’ All Abstract ShowArt of Rothe, Ondek on Display at Atlantic MotorcarDamariscotta River Grill Hosts Three New Artists Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!