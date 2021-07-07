Wiscasset’s Second Hand Prose ‘Here to Put Books in Hands’ July 7, 2021 at 3:56 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFriends Group Helps Library’s Children’s RoomFriends of Wiscasset Public Library to Hold Book SaleAuthor Jaja Martin at Library Book Group MeetingHalf-Price Sale on Secondhand ProseSecond Hand Prose to Reopen Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!