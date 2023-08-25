Would-Be RV Park Owner Pulling Plans after Local Pushback August 25, 2023 at 10:50 am Jules Walkup, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy Can’t the DOT Compromise?Easement Negotiations for Wiscasset Airport to BeginWaldoboro to Remove Crosswalk, Move Parking Spaces in VillageNew Campground Proposed in DresdenFree Concert at Church of the Nazarene Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!