DIY Holiday Greeting Card

INSTRUCTIONS

1.Download and print the card. For best results, print on white card stock or other high-quality heavy paper.

2. Cut along the dashed line and fold the card in half at the gray line to make it A7 size. Tip: A metal ruler and an X-Acto knife or similar cutting tool help make an even cut. Gently running the X-Acto blade over the gray line, without cutting through, makes the card stock fold easier.

3. Let the holiday spirit flow and color the card! Be sure to share the results with us at The Lincoln County News via email (info@lcnme.com), Instagram (@lcnme), or Facebook (facebook.com/lcnme).

Click Here to Download