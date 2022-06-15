17th Annual Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race Submitted article June 15, 2022 at 9:30 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race Aug. 15Westport Island Shore Run 10K is Aug. 18Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race is Aug. 19Westport Island 10KAnnual Westport Island road race to take place Aug. 16 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!