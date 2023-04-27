Active Older Adult Potluck Lunch At CLC YMCA May 3 April 27, 2023 at 11:42 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Money Smart’ Class For SeniorsMardi Gras-Themed Farm-to-Table Lunch at CLC Y is Feb. 28Potluck lunches at the CLC YMCALearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyPot Luck Lunches for Active Older Adults Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!