Amateur Radio Event Jan. 29 January 27, 2022 at 9:00 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAmateur Radio Event Jan. 29American Radio Relay League Field Day in JeffersonInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointPWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle PondAmerican Radio Relay League Field Day in Jefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!