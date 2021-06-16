America’s Oldest Commercial Schooner Turns 150, Returns Home June 16, 2021 at 10:33 am Coveside Restaurant and MarinaYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPresentation on Windjammer Lewis R. FrenchUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in MaineLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancySouth Bristol Historical Society Trivia NightHistorical Society to Host Trivia Night Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!