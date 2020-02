The St. Denis Knights of Columbus 1423 will host their famous Irish holiday dinner Saturday, March 21 at the St. Denis Hall on Route 126 in North Whitefield. Serving begins at 5 p.m.

The menu consists of corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, onions, vegetables, coleslaw, breads, drinks, and desserts.

The Knights depend on freewill donations to fulfill its mission to give back to support the community and give back to local causes and needs. For more information, call Peter Taylor 542-0820.

