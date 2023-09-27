Applefest Big Silent Auction Sept. 30 September 27, 2023 at 4:16 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAppleFest Has a Big Silent AuctionAppleFest to Hold Large Silent AuctionAppleFest Promises Face-Painting, Pies and CraftsAppleFest Returns Sept. 30AppleFest Back Again on Oct. 5 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!