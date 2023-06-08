Author Talk at Bremen Library June 15 June 8, 2023 at 10:01 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Author to Read in BrunswickLocal Author to Discuss Saudi Women and Change at Library TalkKay Hardy Campbell: Jefferson Author, Arabic Scholar‘Caravan of Brides’ Book LaunchJefferson Writer Explores Saudi Women’s Culture at Next Chats Event Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!