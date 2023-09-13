Author Talk at Bremen Library Sept. 21 September 13, 2023 at 3:09 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonPWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle PondBremen Library to Offer Smartphone Photography Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!