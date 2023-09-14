Autumn Equinox Labyrinth Walk in Edgecomb Sept. 23 September 14, 2023 at 11:12 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFinal Summer Labyrinth Walk Aug. 11Labyrinth Walk in Edgecomb July 14Thursday Morning Labyrinth Walk at Edgecomb Community ChurchEdgecomb Day to Feature Kate McDonnellThursday Morning Labyrinth Walks Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!