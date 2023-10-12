Bake Sale at Congregational Church of Bristol Oct. 14 October 12, 2023 at 9:00 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCongregational Church of Bristol Bake Sale Sept. 2Bake Sale at Congregational Church of BristolBake Sale at Congregational Church of BristolBake Sale at the Congregational Church of BristolFall Bake Sale at Congregational Church of Bristol Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!