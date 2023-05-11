Ballroom Dancing Clinic at the CLC YMCA May 11, 2023 at 9:13 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBallroom Dance Class‘Shake It Up Ballroom Spring Tune-Up’CLC YMCA Halloween PartyLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonDog Obedience Classes at YMCA Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!