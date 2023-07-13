Bands for Books Fundraiser for Wiscasset Public Library July 13, 2023 at 12:21 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBands for Books Returns This FallPolice Appreciation PicnicLibrary Fundraiser Breaks Records in WiscassetCandlelight Christmas Eve Service in WiscassetDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird Walk Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!