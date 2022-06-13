Bands for Books Fundraiser Set for Labor Day Submitted article June 13, 2022 at 10:46 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBands for Books Returns This FallLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkLabor Day Bands for Books FundraiserWiscasset Library Plans Bands for Books Fundraiser Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!