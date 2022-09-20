Bat Hike at Hidden Valley Nature Center Submitted article September 20, 2022 at 2:07 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsMidcoast Conservancy’s Wednesday Wanders Hike Series BeginsWednesday Wanders Hike Series Explores the MidcoastMidcoast Conservancy Weekly Hike Series Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!