Beano at Washington Schoolhouse Aug. 3 July 27, 2023 at 10:46 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBeano at Washington Schoolhouse July 612th Annual Arts at the Schoolhouse Fair July 15Old-Fashioned Beano Night Celebrates TraditionWashington Schoolhouse Open in Round PondRound Pond Schoolhouse Association: You Say Bingo, We Say Beano! Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!