‘Behind Closed Doors’ Castle Tucker Tour Aug. 12 August 10, 2023 at 10:50 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBehind Closed Doors Tour at Castle Tucker, July 3Castle Tucker Tour Goes Off Beaten PathBehind Closed Doors Tour at Castle TuckerCocktails at the Castle July 13Open House at Castle Tucker, Nickels-Sortwell House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!