Bigelow Brings Lobster Conundrum to Carpenter’s Boat Shop November 2, 2023 at 11:23 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFree Screening of ‘Lobster War’ at Harbor TheaterBigelow to Present Program on Warming OceansPWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle PondBigelow Laboratory Open House July 21Bigelow Laboratory Science Talk Series Starts July 11 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!