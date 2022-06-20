Bird Walk and Talk at Inn Along the Way Submitted article June 20, 2022 at 4:38 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkDr. Stephen Kress to Lead Bird Walk on May 25Learn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyDRA’s Nesting Grassland Bird WalkUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust Events Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!