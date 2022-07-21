Birding Program July 21 Submitted article July 21, 2022 at 4:39 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyAnimal Photography Slideshow Presentation Oct. 14Houseboat Program at Bremen LibraryAnimal Photography Slideshow Presentation Oct. 24Dr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird Walk Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!