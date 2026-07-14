Bremen Conservation Commission Hosts Panel Discussion July 15

Winter moth, wooly adelgid, beech leaf disease, drought, and more are affecting trees in Bremen. The Bremen Conservation Commission will host a panel discussion about what can be down about these and other issues at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 in the Bremen town office.

Jared Gregory, a district forester with the Maine Forest Service, Thomas Schmeelk, an entomologist II with the Maine Forest Service, and Katie Beaver, deputy director of Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, will discuss the threats facing trees and what can be done about it.

This is open to all who wish to attend. Refreshments will be served following the program.

This program will be recorded by Lincoln County Television for viewing at a later date.

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