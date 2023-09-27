Bremen Country Fair Oct. 7 September 27, 2023 at 4:15 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPatriotic Club of Bremen Country Fair is Sept. 28Country Fair Returns in Bremen Sept. 29Bremen’s Country Fair Returns Sept. 28Dinner and Auction in WashingtonPies, Crafts, and Family Fun at AppleFest Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!