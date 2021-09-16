Bremen Country Fair Returns Sept. 25 September 16, 2021 at 9:56 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPatriotic Club Hosts Country FairBremen Country FairWillow Grange NewsPumpkinfest BreakfastPatriotic Club of Bremen Country Fair is Sept. 28 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!