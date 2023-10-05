Bremen Patriotic Club Country Fair Returns Oct. 7 October 5, 2023 at 9:56 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPatriotic Club Hosts Country FairBremen Country Fair Returns Sept. 25Bremen Country Fair Now Oct. 8Bremen Country FairPie Sale for Scholarships in Bremen Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!